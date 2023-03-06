Best Growth Stocks to Buy for March 6th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today March 6th:

Ultrapar Participacoes UGP: This Brazilian industrial group which is one of the largest distributors of liquefied petroleum gas in Brazil and a leading producer of petrochemicals and chemical, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.0% over the last 60 days.

Ultrapar Participacoes has a PEG ratio of 0.43 compared with 2.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Henry Schein HSIC: This company which is a leading distributor of health care products and services across the globe, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.0% over the last 60 days.

Henry Schein has a PEG ratio of 1.84 compared with 2.16 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Deutsche Telekom DTEGY: This company which is Europe's largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

Deutsche Telekom has a PEG ratio of 0.76 compared with 3.27 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

