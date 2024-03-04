Best Growth Stocks to Buy for March 4th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 4:

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. PAGS: This fintech services company carries seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

PagSeguro Digital has a PEG ratio of 1.07 compared with 2.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Scoreof B.

Cardinal Health, Inc. CAH: This healthcare services and products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Cardinal Health has a PEG ratio of 1.09 compared with 3.24 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA: This graphics technology company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.5% over the last 60 days.

NVIDIA Corporation has a PEG ratio of 1.19 compared with 1.52 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

