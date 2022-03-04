Best Growth Stocks to Buy for March 4th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 4th:

Cushman & Wakefield CWK: This Company acquires and develops commercial properties as well as provides property leasing, facilities management, tenant representation and valuation services, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.

Cushman & Wakefield has a PEG ratio of 1.05 compared with 2.18 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

CBRE Group CBRE: This company is a commercial real estate services and investment firm, offering a wide range of services to tenants, owners, lenders and investors in office, retail, industrial, multi-family and other types of commercial real estates in all major metropolitan areas across the globe, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11% over the last 60 days.

CBRE Group has a PEG ratio of 1.47 compared with 2.18 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Celestica CLS: This company is one of the largest electronics manufacturing services company in the world serving the computer, and communications sectors, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

Celestica has a PEG ratio of 0.51 compared with 0.86 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.



