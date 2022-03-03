Best Growth Stocks to Buy for March 3rd
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 3rd:
Occidental Petroleum OXY: This is integrated oil and gas company, with significant exploration and production exposure. The company is also a producer of a variety of basic chemicals, petrochemicals, polymers and specialty chemicals, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.2% over the last 60 days.
Occidental Petroleum has a PEG ratio of 0.28 compared with 0.59 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
MaxLinear MXL: This company is a provider of radio-frequency analog and mixed signal semiconductor SoC solutions for broadband communication, its current products enable the display of broadband video in a wide range of electronic devices, including cable and terrestrial set top boxes, digital televisions, mobile handsets, personal computers, netbooks, and in-vehicle entertainment devices, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.8% over the last 60 days.
MaxLinear has a PEG ratio of 0.79 compared with 1.87 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Marathon Petroleum MPC: This Petroleum Corporation is a leading independent refiner, transporter and marketer of petroleum products, it carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.8% over the last 60 days.
Marathon Petroleum has a PEG ratio of 0.89 compared with 2.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
