Best Growth Stocks to Buy for March 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 3rd:

Occidental Petroleum OXY: This is integrated oil and gas company, with significant exploration and production exposure. The company is also a producer of a variety of basic chemicals, petrochemicals, polymers and specialty chemicals, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.2% over the last 60 days.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation Price and Consensus

Occidental Petroleum Corporation price-consensus-chart | Occidental Petroleum Corporation Quote

Occidental Petroleum has a PEG ratio of 0.28 compared with 0.59 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Occidental Petroleum Corporation Quote

MaxLinear MXL: This company is a provider of radio-frequency analog and mixed signal semiconductor SoC solutions for broadband communication, its current products enable the display of broadband video in a wide range of electronic devices, including cable and terrestrial set top boxes, digital televisions, mobile handsets, personal computers, netbooks, and in-vehicle entertainment devices, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.8% over the last 60 days.

MaxLinear, Inc Price and Consensus

MaxLinear, Inc price-consensus-chart | MaxLinear, Inc Quote

MaxLinear has a PEG ratio of 0.79 compared with 1.87 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

MaxLinear, Inc PEG Ratio (TTM)

MaxLinear, Inc peg-ratio-ttm | MaxLinear, Inc Quote

Marathon Petroleum MPC: This Petroleum Corporation is a leading independent refiner, transporter and marketer of petroleum products, it carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.8% over the last 60 days.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation Price and Consensus

Marathon Petroleum Corporation price-consensus-chart | Marathon Petroleum Corporation Quote

Marathon Petroleum has a PEG ratio of 0.89 compared with 2.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Marathon Petroleum Corporation Quote

