Best Growth Stocks to Buy for March 30th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 30th:

Salesforce, Inc. CRM: This company which provides customer relationship management solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.2% over the last 60 days.

Salesforce has a PEG ratio of 1.61 compared with 2.38 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Perion Network Ltd. PERI: This integrated digital advertising solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 16% over the last 60 days.

Perion has a PEG ratio of 0.57 compared with 0.75 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Ralph Lauren Corporation RL: This lifestyle products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Ralph Lauren has a PEG ratio of 1.53 compared with 1.82 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

