Best Growth Stocks to Buy for March 30th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 30th:

CBRE Group CBRE: This commercial real estate services and investment company which offers a wide range of services to tenants, owners, lenders and investors in office, retail, industrial, multi-family and other types of commercial real estate in all major metropolitan areas across the globe, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11% over the last 60 days.

CBRE Group has a PEG ratio of 1.38 compared with 3.99 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Cushman & Wakefield CWK: This Company which acquires and develops commercial properties as well as provides property leasing, facilities management, tenant representation and valuation services, it carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.5% over the last 60 days.

Cushman & Wakefield has a PEG ratio of 0.88 compared with 3.99 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Tecnoglass TGLS: This company which is engaged in manufacturing and selling architectural glass and windows and aluminum products for the residential and commercial construction industries, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.1% over the last 60 days.

Tecnoglass has a PEG ratio of 0.67 compared with 1.26 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

