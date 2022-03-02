Best Growth Stocks to Buy for March 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 2nd:

Valero Energy VLO: This is the largest independent refiner and marketer of petroleum products in the United States, this company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.

Valero Energy has a PEG ratio of 1.89 compared with 2.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

VALE VALE: This company is a produces of iron ore, iron ore pellets and nickel. It also produces manganese ore, ferroalloys, metallurgical and thermal coal, copper, platinum group metals (PGMs), gold, silver and cobalt, the company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.4% over the last 60 days.

VALE has a PEG ratio of 0.77 compared with 0.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Signet Jewelers SIG: This company is a retailer of diamond jewelry, watches as well as other products, it carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.

Signet Jewelers has a PEG ratio of 0.85 compared with 2.13 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

