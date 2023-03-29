Best Growth Stocks to Buy for March 29th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today March 29th:

Asure Software ASUR: This company which is a provider of Web-based workforce management solutions, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.0% over the last 60 days.

Asure Software has a PEG ratio of 1.65 compared with 16.73 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Ralph Lauren RL: This company which is a major designer, marketer, and distributor of premium lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Ralph Lauren has a PEG ratio of 1.53 compared with 1.82 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Everest Re Group RE: This company which writes property and casualty, reinsurance and insurance in the U.S, Bermuda and international markets, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

Everest Re Group has a PEG ratio of 0.26 compared with 1.01 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

