Best Growth Stocks to Buy for March 29th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 29th:

Signet Jewelers SIG: This company is a retailer of diamond jewelry, watches as well as other products, it carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.8% over the last 60 days.

Signet Jewelers has a PEG ratio of 0.85 compared with 2.15 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Asbury Automotive Group ABG: This automotive retailer which offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.4% over the last 60 days.

Asbury Automotive Group has a PEG ratio of 0.26 compared with 0.37 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Westlake Corp. WLK: This global company that produces and supplies higher value-added chemicals and building products and innovative products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.

Westlake Corp. has a PEG ratio of 0.23 compared with 0.32 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

