Best Growth Stocks to Buy for March 28th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 28th:
Westlake Corp. WLK: This global company that produces and supplies higher value-added chemicals and building products and innovative products, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.3% over the last 60 days.
Westlake Corp. has a PEG ratio of 0.23 compared with 0.33 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Vocera Communications VCRA: This company which provides mobile communication solutions focused on addressing critical communication challenges facing hospitals, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.02% over the last 60 days.
Vocera Communications has a PEG ratio of 5.01 compared with 8.87 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Tecnoglass TGLS: This company which is engaged in manufacturing and selling architectural glass and windows and aluminum products for the residential and commercial construction industries, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.1% over the last 60 days.
Tecnoglass has a PEG ratio of 0.62 compared with 1.22 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
