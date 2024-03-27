Best Growth Stocks to Buy for March 27th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 27:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL: This cruise company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

Royal Caribbean Cruises has a PEG ratio of 0.50 compared with 1.26 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL: This infrastructure solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Sterling Infrastructure has a PEG ratio of 1.12 compared with 1.52 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

The AZEK Company Inc. AZEK: This building products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.1% over the last 60 days.

The AZEK Company has a PEG ratio of 1.44 compared with 2.19 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

