Best Growth Stocks to Buy for March 27th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today March 27th:

Ultrapar Participacoes UGP: This Brazilian industrial group which is one of the largest distributors of liquefied petroleum gas in Brazil and a leading producer of petrochemicals and chemical, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.0% over the last 60 days.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. Price and Consensus

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. price-consensus-chart | Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. Quote

Ultrapar Participacoes has a PEG ratio of 0.42 compared with 0.86 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. peg-ratio-ttm | Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. Quote

Deutsche Telekom DTEGY: This company which is Europe's largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

Deutsche Telekom AG Price and Consensus

Deutsche Telekom AG price-consensus-chart | Deutsche Telekom AG Quote

Deutsche Telekom has a PEG ratio of 0.78 compared with 3.56 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Deutsche Telekom AG PEG Ratio (TTM)

Deutsche Telekom AG peg-ratio-ttm | Deutsche Telekom AG Quote

Ralph Lauren RL: This company which is a major designer, marketer and distributor of premium lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Ralph Lauren Corporation Price and Consensus

Ralph Lauren Corporation price-consensus-chart | Ralph Lauren Corporation Quote

Ralph Lauren has a PEG ratio of 1.47 compared with 1.79 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Ralph Lauren Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Ralph Lauren Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Ralph Lauren Corporation Quote

