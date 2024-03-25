Best Growth Stocks to Buy for March 25th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 25:

Powell Industries, Inc. POWL: This custom equipment manufacturer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.2% over the last 60 days.

Powell Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Powell Industries has a PEG ratio of 1.37 comparedwith 1.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

The AZEK Company Inc. AZEK: This manufacturer and seller of building products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.1% over the last 60 days.

The AZEK Company Inc. Price and Consensus

The AZEK Company Inc has a PEG ratio of 1.44 compared with 2.21 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL: This infrastructure solutions provider carries seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. Price and Consensus

Sterling Infrastructure has a PEG ratio of 1.12 compared with 1.53 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

