Best Growth Stocks to Buy for March 25th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 25th:

Asbury Automotive Group ABG: This automotive retail company which offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.3% over the last 60 days.

Asbury Automotive Group has a PEG ratio of 0.28 compared with 0.39 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

BBQ Holdings BBQ: This company which operates and franchises barbeque restaurants and blues clubs in various locations, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.5% over the last 60 days.

BBQ Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.91 compared with 1.02 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

CBRE Group CBRE: This commercial real estate services and investment company which offers a wide range of services to tenants, owners, lenders and investors in office, retail, industrial, multi-family and other types of commercial real estate in all major metropolitan areas across the globe, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11% over the last 60 days.

CBRE Group has a PEG ratio of 1.33 compared with 3.78 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

