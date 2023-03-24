Best Growth Stocks to Buy for March 24th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 24th:

Deutsche Telekom AG DTEGY: This integrated telecommunication services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

Deutsche Telekom has a PEG ratio of 0.79 compared with 3.51 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Everest Re Group, Ltd. RE: This reinsurance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

Everest Re has a PEG ratio of 0.25 compared with 1.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Ralph Lauren Corporation RL: This lifestyle products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Ralph Lauren has a PEG ratio of 1.48 compared with 1.81 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

