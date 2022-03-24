Best Growth Stocks to Buy for March 24th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 24th:
Cushman & Wakefield CWK: This Company which acquires and develops commercial properties as well as provides property leasing, facilities management, tenant representation and valuation services, it carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.5% over the last 60 days.
Cushman & Wakefield has a PEG ratio of 0.83 compared with 3.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Signet Jewelers SIG: This company is a retailer of diamond jewelry, watches as well as other products, it carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.8% over the last 60 days.
Signet Jewelers has a PEG ratio of 0.87 compared with 2.13 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
VALE VALE: This company which is a produces of iron ore, iron ore pellets and nickel. It also produces manganese ore, ferroalloys, metallurgical and thermal coal, copper, platinum group metals (PGMs), gold, silver and cobalt, the company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 84.3% over the last 60 days.
VALE has a PEG ratio of 0.74 compared with 1.07 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
