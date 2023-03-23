Best Growth Stocks to Buy for March 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 23rd:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company ADM: This agricultural commodities and ingredients company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Price and Consensus

Archer Daniels Midland Company price-consensus-chart | Archer Daniels Midland Company Quote

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a PEG ratio of 1.80 compared with 2.08 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Archer Daniels Midland Company PEG Ratio (TTM)

Archer Daniels Midland Company peg-ratio-ttm | Archer Daniels Midland Company Quote

Salesforce, Inc. CRM: This company which provides customer relationship management solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.2% over the last 60 days.

Salesforce Inc. Price and Consensus

Salesforce Inc. price-consensus-chart | Salesforce Inc. Quote

Salesforce has a PEG ratio of 1.58 compared with 2.37 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Salesforce Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Salesforce Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Salesforce Inc. Quote

Asure Software, Inc. ASUR: This company that provides cloud-based human capital management software and services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25% over the last 60 days.

Asure Software Inc Price and Consensus

Asure Software Inc price-consensus-chart | Asure Software Inc Quote

Asure has a PEG ratio of 1.59 compared with 17.47 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Asure Software Inc PEG Ratio (TTM)

Asure Software Inc peg-ratio-ttm | Asure Software Inc Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Is THIS the Ultimate New Clean Energy Source? (4 Ways to Profit)

The world is increasingly focused on eliminating fossil fuels and ramping up use of renewable, clean energy sources. Hydrogen fuel cells, powered by the most abundant substance in the universe, could provide an unlimited amount of ultra-clean energy for multiple industries.

Our urgent special report reveals 4 hydrogen stocks primed for big gains - plus our other top clean energy stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Asure Software Inc (ASUR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.