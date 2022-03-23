Best Growth Stocks to Buy for March 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 23rd:

CBRE Group CBRE : This company which is a commercial real estate services and investment firm, offers a wide range of services to tenants, owners, lenders and investors in office, retail, industrial, multi-family and other types of commercial real estates in all major metropolitan areas across the globe, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11% over the last 60 days.

CBRE Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

CBRE Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CBRE Group, Inc. Quote

CBRE Group has a PEG ratio of 1.35 compared with 3.72 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

CBRE Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

CBRE Group, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | CBRE Group, Inc. Quote

Fluor FLR: This corporation which develops and implements innovative solutions for complex project issues in diverse industries through engineering, procurement, construction and maintenance services (EPCM), carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.7% over the last 60 days.

Fluor Corporation Price and Consensus

Fluor Corporation price-consensus-chart | Fluor Corporation Quote

Fluor has a PEG ratio of 0.65 compared with 1.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Fluor Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Fluor Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Fluor Corporation Quote

CyberOptics CYBE: This leading provider of sensors and inspection systems company that provides process yield and through-put improvement solutions for the global electronic assembly and semiconductor equipment markets, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.20% over the last 60 days.

CyberOptics Corporation Price and Consensus

CyberOptics Corporation price-consensus-chart | CyberOptics Corporation Quote

CyberOptics has a PEG ratio of 1.60 compared with 5.93 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

CyberOptics Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

CyberOptics Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | CyberOptics Corporation Quote

