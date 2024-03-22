Best Growth Stocks to Buy for March 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today March 22nd:

JD.com JD: This company, which operates as an online direct sales company in China, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.

JD.com, Inc. Price and Consensus

JD.com, Inc. price-consensus-chart | JD.com, Inc. Quote

JD.com has a PEG ratio of 0.20 compared with 0.66 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

JD.com, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

JD.com, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | JD.com, Inc. Quote

Ralph Lauren RL: This company which is a major designer, marketer and distributor of premium lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

Ralph Lauren Corporation Price and Consensus

Ralph Lauren Corporation price-consensus-chart | Ralph Lauren Corporation Quote

Ralph Lauren has a PEG ratio of 1.22 compared with 1.23 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Ralph Lauren Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Ralph Lauren Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Ralph Lauren Corporation Quote

NVIDIA NVDA: This company which, is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit, or GPU, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.3% over the last 60 days.

NVIDIA Corporation Price and Consensus

NVIDIA Corporation price-consensus-chart | NVIDIA Corporation Quote

NVIDIA has a PEG ratio of 1.24 compared with 1.48 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

NVIDIA Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

NVIDIA Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | NVIDIA Corporation Quote

