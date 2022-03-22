Best Growth Stocks to Buy for March 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 22nd:

ConocoPhillips COP: This company which is primarily involved in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.1% over the last 60 days.

ConocoPhillips Price and Consensus

ConocoPhillips price-consensus-chart | ConocoPhillips Quote

ConocoPhillips has a PEG ratio of 0.50 compared with 0.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

ConocoPhillips PEG Ratio (TTM)

ConocoPhillips peg-ratio-ttm | ConocoPhillips Quote

Lincoln Educational Services LINC: This is a leading and diversified for-profit provider of a career-oriented post-secondary education headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey, it carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation Price and Consensus

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation price-consensus-chart | Lincoln Educational Services Corporation Quote

Lincoln Educational Services has a PEG ratio of 0.90 compared with 1.21 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Lincoln Educational Services Corporation Quote

VALE VALE: This company which is a produces of iron ore, iron ore pellets and nickel. It also produces manganese ore, ferroalloys, metallurgical and thermal coal, copper, platinum group metals (PGMs), gold, silver and cobalt, the company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 84.3% over the last 60 days.

VALE S.A. Price and Consensus

VALE S.A. price-consensus-chart | VALE S.A. Quote

VALE has a PEG ratio of 0.77 compared with 0.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

VALE S.A. PEG Ratio (TTM)

VALE S.A. peg-ratio-ttm | VALE S.A. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.