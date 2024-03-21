Best Growth Stocks to Buy for March 21st

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 21:

Ralph Lauren Corporation RL: This lifestyle products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.2% over the last 60 days.

Ralph Lauren Corporation has a PEG ratio of 1.18 comparedwith 1.23 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA: This computing and networking solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.4% over the last 60 days.

NVIDIA has a PEG ratio of 1.21 compared with 1.51 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL: This infrastructure solutions provider carries seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Sterling Infrastructure has a PEG ratio of 1.09 compared with 1.48 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

