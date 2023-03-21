Best Growth Stocks to Buy for March 21st

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 21st:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company ADM: This agricultural commodities and ingredients company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a PEG ratio of 1.72 compared with 1.99 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Salesforce, Inc. CRM: This company which provides customer relationship management solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.6% over the last 60 days.

Salesforce has a PEG ratio of 1.59 compared with 2.33 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

CGI Inc. GIB: This information technology (IT) and business process services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

CGI has a PEG ratio of 1.79 compared with 3.44 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

