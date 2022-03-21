Best Growth Stocks to Buy for March 21st

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 21st:

Cushman & Wakefield CWK: This Company which acquires and develops commercial properties as well as provides property leasing, facilities management, tenant representation and valuation services, it carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.4% over the last 60 days.

Cushman & Wakefield has a PEG ratio of 0.85 compared with 3.73 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

ArcBest ARCB: This company provides freight transportation services and solutions for general commodities; motor carrier freight transportation services; business-to-business air transportation services; ocean transport services; global customizable supply chain solutions and integrated warehousing services, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.2% over the last 60 days.

ArcBest has a PEG ratio of 0.23 compared with 0.84 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Signet Jewelers SIG: This company is a retailer of diamond jewelry, watches as well as other products, it carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.1% over the last 60 days.

Signet Jewelers has a PEG ratio of 0.99 compared with 2.36 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

