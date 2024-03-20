Best Growth Stocks to Buy for March 20th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today March 20th:

Powell Industries POWL: This company which, is a strategic supplier of choice for highly complex and integrated systems for distribution and control of electrical energy and other critical processes, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.2% over the last 60 days.

Powell Industries has a PEG ratio of 1.46 compared with 1.67 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Ultrapar ParticipacoesUGP: This major Brazilian industrial group, which is one of the largest distributors of liquefied petroleum gas in Brazil and a leading producer of petrochemicals and chemical, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.0% over the last 60 days.

Ultrapar Participacoes has a PEG ratio of 3.56 compared with 3.76 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

AZEK AZEK: This company, which is manufacturer of residential and commercial building products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.1% over the last 60 days.

AZEK has a PEG ratio of 1.41 compared with 2.15 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

