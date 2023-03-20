Best Growth Stocks to Buy for March 20th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 20th:

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. PANW: This company which provides cybersecurity solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.

Palo Alto has a PEG ratio of 1.50 compared with 5.99 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. CALM: This producer of shell eggs carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 19% over the last 60 days.

Cal-Maine Foods has a PEG ratio of 0.16 compared with 0.29 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. ELF: This cosmetic and skin care products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.8% over the last 60 days.

e.l.f. Beauty has a PEG ratio of 1.60 compared with 2.21 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

