Best Growth Stocks to Buy for March 1st

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today March 1st:

Infineon Technologies IFNNY: This company that designs, produces and sells semiconductors, the microchips which have enabled the information age, and have led to a vast increase in the speed, portability and capabilities of computers and a myriad other electronic device, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

Infineon Technologies has a PEG ratio of 1.29 compared with 5.76 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Henry Schein HSIC: This company which is a leading distributor of health care products and services across the globe, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Henry Schein has a PEG ratio of 1.83 compared with 2.14 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Lamb Weston LW: This company which is a leading global manufacturer, marketer and distributor of value-added frozen potato products, particularly French fries, and also provides a range of appetizers, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.5% over the last 60 days.

Lamb Weston has a PEG ratio of 0.86 compared with 2.21 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

