Best Growth Stocks to Buy for March 1st

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 1st:

Apple AAPL: This automotive retailers carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 5.8% over the last 60 days.

Apple has a PEG ratio of 2.15 compared with 7.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

ArcBest ARCB: This freight transportation services and solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.

ArcBest has a PEG ratio of 0.24 compared with 0.69 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Marathon Oil MRO: This company is a leading oil and natural gas exploration and production (‘E&P’) company with operations in the United States and Africa carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.9 over the last 60 days.

Marathon Oil has a PEG ratio of 0.54 compared with 0.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.



