Best Growth Stocks to Buy for March 18th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today March 18th:

Ralph Lauren RL: This company which is a major designer, marketer and distributor of premium lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

Ralph Lauren Corporation Price and Consensus

Ralph Lauren Corporation price-consensus-chart | Ralph Lauren Corporation Quote

Ralph Lauren has a PEG ratio of 1.16 compared with 1.25 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Ralph Lauren Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Ralph Lauren Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Ralph Lauren Corporation Quote

AZEK AZEK: This company, which is manufacturer of residential and commercial building products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.0% over the last 60 days.

The AZEK Company Inc. Price and Consensus

The AZEK Company Inc. price-consensus-chart | The AZEK Company Inc. Quote

AZEK has a PEG ratio of 1.40 compared with 2.11 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

The AZEK Company Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

The AZEK Company Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | The AZEK Company Inc. Quote

Chewy CHWY: This company which, operates as an online pet retailer, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

Chewy Price and Consensus

Chewy price-consensus-chart | Chewy Quote

Chewy PEG Ratio (TTM)

Chewy has a PEG ratio of 1.08 compared with 2.23 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Chewy peg-ratio-ttm | Chewy Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

