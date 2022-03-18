Best Growth Stocks to Buy for March 18th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 18th:

ConocoPhillips COP: This company involved in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.6% over the last 60 days.

ConocoPhillips Price and Consensus

ConocoPhillips price-consensus-chart | ConocoPhillips Quote

ConocoPhillips has a PEG ratio of 0.48 compared with 0.58 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

ConocoPhillips PEG Ratio (TTM)

ConocoPhillips peg-ratio-ttm | ConocoPhillips Quote

Lincoln Educational Services LINC: This leading and diversified for-profit provider of a career-oriented post-secondary education headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation Price and Consensus

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation price-consensus-chart | Lincoln Educational Services Corporation Quote

Lincoln Educational Services has a PEG ratio of 0.90 compared with 1.23 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Lincoln Educational Services Corporation Quote

Marathon Oil MRO: This leading oil and natural gas exploration and production (‘E&P’) company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40.2% over the last 60 days.

Marathon Oil Corporation Price and Consensus

Marathon Oil Corporation price-consensus-chart | Marathon Oil Corporation Quote

Marathon Oil has a PEG ratio of 0.52 compared with 0.58 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Marathon Oil Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Marathon Oil Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Marathon Oil Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.