Best Growth Stocks to Buy for March 17th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 17th:

CBRE Group, Inc. CBRE: This commercial real estate services and investment company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11% over the last 60 days.

CBRE has a PEG ratio of 1.37 compared with 3.77 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Devon Energy Corporation DVN: This crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.4% over the last 60 days.

Devon has a PEG ratio of 0.16 compared with 0.23 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Imperial Oil Limited IMO: This crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.7% over the last 60 days.

Imperial Oil has a PEG ratio of 0.27 compared with 0.44 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

