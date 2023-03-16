Best Growth Stocks to Buy for March 16th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 16th:

Inter Parfums, Inc. IPAR: This manufacturer of a range of fragrances and fragrance related products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Inter Parfums has a PEG ratio of 2.31 compared with 2.81 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. CALM: This producer of shell eggs carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 19% over the last 60 days.

Cal-Maine Foods has a PEG ratio of 0.16 compared with 0.31 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. ELF: This cosmetic and skin care products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.8% over the last 60 days.

e.l.f. Beauty has a PEG ratio of 1.59 compared with 2.81 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Zacks Investment Research

