Best Growth Stocks to Buy for March 15th

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. PANW: This company which provides cybersecurity solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.

Palo Alto has a PEG ratio of 1.48 compared with 5.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Microchip Technology Incorporated MCHP: This manufacturer of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 1.4% over the last 60 days.

Microchip has a PEG ratio of 0.80 compared with 1.55 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

CGI Inc. GIB: This information technology (IT) and business process services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

CGI has a PEG ratio of 1.79 compared with 3.32 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

