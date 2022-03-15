Best Growth Stocks to Buy for March 15th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 15th:

Capri Holdings Limited CPRI: This retailer of apparel, footwear, and accessories carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.

Capri Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.15 compared with 0.53 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Imperial Oil Limited IMO: This crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.

Imperial Oil has a PEG ratio of 0.32 compared with 0.51 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Concentrix Corporation CNXC: This provider of technology-infused customer experience solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.

Concentrix has a PEG ratio of 1.03 compared with 1.45 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

