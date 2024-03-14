Best Growth Stocks to Buy for March 14th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 14th:

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL: This e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Sterling Infrastructure has a PEG ratio of 1.12 compared with 1.49 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

The AZEK Company Inc. AZEK: This manufacturer and seller of building products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 19% over the last 60 days.

AZEK has a PEG ratio of 1.42 compared with 2.09 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. PTVE: This fresh foodservice and food merchandising company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

Pactiv Evergreen has a PEG ratio of 0.84 compared with 1.38 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

