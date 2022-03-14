Best Growth Stocks to Buy for March 14th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 14th:
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. ABG: This automotive retailer from the United States carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.3% over the last 60 days.
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Quote
Asbury Automotive has a PEG ratio of 0.30 compared with 0.39 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Quote
ConocoPhillips COP: This global oil exploration and production company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.9% over the last 60 days.
ConocoPhillips Price and Consensus
ConocoPhillips price-consensus-chart | ConocoPhillips Quote
ConocoPhillips has a PEG ratio of 0.49 compared with 0.59 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
ConocoPhillips PEG Ratio (TTM)
ConocoPhillips peg-ratio-ttm | ConocoPhillips Quote
Braskem S.A. BAK: This producer and seller of thermoplastic resins carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.
Braskem S.A. Price and Consensus
Braskem S.A. price-consensus-chart | Braskem S.A. Quote
Braskem has a PEG ratio of 0.37 compared with 0.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Braskem S.A. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Braskem S.A. peg-ratio-ttm | Braskem S.A. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022
In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?
Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buysAccess Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022 today >>
Click to get this free report
ConocoPhillips (COP): Free Stock Analysis Report
Braskem S.A. (BAK): Free Stock Analysis Report
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.