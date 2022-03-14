Best Growth Stocks to Buy for March 14th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 14th:

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. ABG: This automotive retailer from the United States carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.3% over the last 60 days.

Asbury Automotive has a PEG ratio of 0.30 compared with 0.39 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

ConocoPhillips COP: This global oil exploration and production company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.9% over the last 60 days.

ConocoPhillips has a PEG ratio of 0.49 compared with 0.59 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Braskem S.A. BAK: This producer and seller of thermoplastic resins carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Braskem has a PEG ratio of 0.37 compared with 0.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.