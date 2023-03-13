Best Growth Stocks to Buy for March 13th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 13th:

InfineonTechnologies AG IFNNY: This semiconductor and related solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.

Infineon Technologies AG Price and Consensus

Infineon Technologies AG price-consensus-chart | Infineon Technologies AG Quote

Infineon has a PEG ratio of 1.16 compared with 6.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Infineon Technologies AG PEG Ratio (TTM)

Infineon Technologies AG peg-ratio-ttm | Infineon Technologies AG Quote

Urban Outfitters, Inc. URBN: This consumer products retailer and wholesaler carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.2 % over the last 60 days.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. Price and Consensus

Urban Outfitters, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Urban Outfitters, Inc. Quote

Urban Outfitters has a PEG ratio of 0.60 compared with 1.39 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Urban Outfitters, Inc. Quote

CGI Inc. GIB: This information technology (IT) and business process services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

CGI Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

CGI Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CGI Group, Inc. Quote

CGI has a PEG ratio of 1.77 compared with 3.36 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

CGI Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

CGI Group, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | CGI Group, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.