Best Growth Stocks to Buy for March 11th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 11th:

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. ABG: This automotive retailer from the United States carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.3% over the last 60 days.

Asbury Automotive has a PEG ratio of 0.29 compared with 0.39 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

ArcBest Corporation ARCB: This freight transportation and integrated logistics company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.5% over the last 60 days.

ArcBest has a PEG ratio of 0.21 compared with 0.79 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Braskem S.A. BAK: This producer and seller of thermoplastic resins carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

Braskem has a PEG ratio of 0.38 compared with 0.47 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

