Best Growth Stocks to Buy for March 10th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today March 10th:

CalMaine Foods CALM: This company which is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic, and nutritionally-enhanced eggs, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.0% over the last 60 days.

CalMaine Foods has a PEG ratio of 0.16 compared with 0.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Inter Parfums IPAR: This company which is engaged in the manufacturing, distribution and marketing of a wide range of fragrances and related products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

Inter Parfums has a PEG ratio of 2.30 compared with 2.37 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Selective Insurance Group SIGI: This company which operates as a P&C insurer and offers insurance products and services across the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.0% over the last 60 days.

Selective Insurance Group has a PEG ratio of 0.79 compared with 0.99 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

