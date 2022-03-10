Technology

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for March 10th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 10th:

Capri Holdings Linited CPRI: This manufacturer and retailer of apparel, footwear and accessories carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.

Capri Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.14 compared with 0.47 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Devon Energy Corporation DVN: This independent energy company from the United States carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.6% over the last 60 days.

Devon Energy has a PEG ratio of 0.24 compared with 0.34 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Target Corporation TGT: This retailer of general merchandise from the United States carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

Target has a PEG ratio of 0.87 compared with 1.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

