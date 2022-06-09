Best Growth Stocks to Buy for June 9th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 9th:

Southwest Airlines Co. LUV: This passenger airlines company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 127.4% over the last 60 days.

Southwest has a PEG ratio of 2.91 compared with 7.12 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation MPC: This integrated downstream energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 105.7% over the last 60 days.

Marathon Petroleum has a PEG ratio of 0.42 compared with 0.63 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. CAR: This car and truck rental company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 60.4% over the last 60 days.

Avis has a PEG ratio of 0.28 compared with 1.28 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

