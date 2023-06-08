Best Growth Stocks to Buy for June 8th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 8th:

EnerSys ENS: This stored energy solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.

Enersys Price and Consensus

Enersys price-consensus-chart | Enersys Quote

EnerSys has a PEG ratio of 1.08 compared with 1.75 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Enersys PEG Ratio (TTM)

Enersys peg-ratio-ttm | Enersys Quote

The Clorox Company CLX:This company that manufactures and markets consumer and professional products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

The Clorox Company Price and Consensus

The Clorox Company price-consensus-chart | The Clorox Company Quote

Clorox has a PEG ratio of 2.83 compared with 2.95 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

The Clorox Company PEG Ratio (TTM)

The Clorox Company peg-ratio-ttm | The Clorox Company Quote

Graphic Packaging Holding Company GPK: This fiber-based packaging solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company Price and Consensus

Graphic Packaging Holding Company price-consensus-chart | Graphic Packaging Holding Company Quote

Graphic has a PEG ratio of 0.34 compared with 1.52 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company PEG Ratio (TTM)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company peg-ratio-ttm | Graphic Packaging Holding Company Quote

