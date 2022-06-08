Technology

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for June 8th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 8th:

Avnet, Inc. AVT: This technology solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.5% over the last 60 days.

Avnet has a PEG ratio of 0.19 compared with 0.59 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

The GEO Group, Inc. GEO: This company that owns, leases, and manages secure facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.

GEO has a PEG ratio of 0.30 compared with 3,21 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. LNG: This energy infrastructure company primarily engaged in the business of liquefied natural gas carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39.9% over the last 60 days.

Cheniere has a PEG ratio of 0.17 compared with 0.26 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

