Best Growth Stocks to Buy for June 7th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 7th:

Diversified Healthcare Trust DHC: This company that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.2% over the last 60 days.

Diversified Healthcare has a PEG ratio of 0.46 compared with 2.01 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company GPK: This company which provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.

Graphic Packaging has a PEG ratio of 0.34 compared with 1.51 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Vertiv Holdings Co VRT: This critical digital infrastructure technologies company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

Vertiv has a PEG ratio of 0.40 compared with 0.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

