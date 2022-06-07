Best Growth Stocks to Buy for June 7th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 7th:

Imperial Oil Limited IMO: This explorer and producer of crude oil and natural gas carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.2% over the last 60 days.

Imperial Oil Limited Price and Consensus

Imperial Oil Limited price-consensus-chart | Imperial Oil Limited Quote

Imperial Oil has a PEG ratio of 0.26 compared with 0.51 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Imperial Oil Limited PEG Ratio (TTM)

Imperial Oil Limited peg-ratio-ttm | Imperial Oil Limited Quote

Southwest Airlines Co. LUV: This passenger airlines company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 107.3% over the last 60 days.

Southwest Airlines Co. Price and Consensus

Southwest Airlines Co. price-consensus-chart | Southwest Airlines Co. Quote

Southwest has a PEG ratio of 3.21 compared with 6.78 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Southwest Airlines Co. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Southwest Airlines Co. peg-ratio-ttm | Southwest Airlines Co. Quote

Avis Budget Group, Inc. CAR: This car and truck rental company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 60.4% over the last 60 days.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Avis Budget Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Avis Budget Group, Inc. Quote

Avis has a PEG ratio of 0.27 compared with 1.27 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Avis Budget Group, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Avis Budget Group, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.