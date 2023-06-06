Best Growth Stocks to Buy for June 6th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 6th:

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. CCU: This South American beverage company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

Compañía Cervecerías has a PEG ratio of 0.54 compared with 1.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

The Clorox Company CLX: This consumer and professional products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Clorox has a PEG ratio of 2.89 compared with 2.99 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

PulteGroup, Inc. PHM: This homebuilding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.7% over the last 60 days.

PulteGroup has a PEG ratio of 0.47 compared with 0.71 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

