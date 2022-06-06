Best Growth Stocks to Buy for June 6th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 6th:

Cheniere Energy, Inc. LNG: This energy infrastructure company primarily engaged in the business of liquefied natural gas carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39.9% over the last 60 days.

Cheniere has a PEG ratio of 0.17 compared with 0.25 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Continental Resources, Inc. CLR: This explorer and producer of crude oil and natural gas carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39.2% over the last 60 days.

Continental has a PEG ratio of 0.17 compared with 0.25 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation MPC: This integrated downstream energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 83.5% over the last 60 days.

Marathon Petroleum has a PEG ratio of 0.52 compared with 0.68 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

