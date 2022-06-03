Best Growth Stocks to Buy for June 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 3rd:

Imperial Oil Limited IMO: This explorer and producer of crude oil and natural gas carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.2% over the last 60 days.

Imperial Oil has a PEG ratio of 0.26 compared with 0.51 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Southwest Airlines Co. LUV: This passenger airlines company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 109.2% over the last 60 days.

Southwest has a PEG ratio of 3.23 compared with 4.36 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY: This explorer and developer of oil and gas carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 74.8% over the last 60 days.

Occidental has a PEG ratio of 0.22 compared with 0.63 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

