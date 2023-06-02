Best Growth Stocks to Buy for June 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 2nd:

KE Holdings Inc. BEKE: This is a real estate company that provides platform for housing transactions and services, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.2% over the last 60 days.

KE Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.36 compared with 1.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company GPK: This company which is a leading provider of paperboard packaging solutions, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.

Graphic has a PEG ratio of 0.32 compared with 1.48 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

PulteGroup, Inc. PHM: This company which is involved in homebuilding and financial services businesses, primarily in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.6% over the last 60 days.

PulteGroup has a PEG ratio of 0.46 compared with 0.67 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Zacks Investment Research

