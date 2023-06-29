Best Growth Stocks to Buy for June 29th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today June 29th:

Vertiv VRT: This company which provides digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

Vertiv Holdings Co. Price and Consensus

Vertiv Holdings Co. price-consensus-chart | Vertiv Holdings Co. Quote

Vertiv has a PEG ratio of 0.46 compared with 0.58 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Vertiv Holdings Co. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Vertiv Holdings Co. peg-ratio-ttm | Vertiv Holdings Co. Quote

InterDigital IDCC: This company which is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enables wireless communications and capabilities, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 81.3% over the last 60 days.

InterDigital, Inc. Price and Consensus

InterDigital, Inc. price-consensus-chart | InterDigital, Inc. Quote

InterDigital has a PEG ratio of 0.84 compared with 1.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

InterDigital, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

InterDigital, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | InterDigital, Inc. Quote

Perion Network PERI: This global technology company that delivers online advertising solutions and search monetization to brands and publishers, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Perion Network Ltd Price and Consensus

Perion Network Ltd price-consensus-chart | Perion Network Ltd Quote

Perion Network has a PEG ratio of 0.43 compared with 0.87 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Perion Network Ltd PEG Ratio (TTM)

Perion Network Ltd peg-ratio-ttm | Perion Network Ltd Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Perion Network Ltd (PERI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.