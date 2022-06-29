Best Growth Stocks to Buy for June 29th
Bancolombia S.A. CIB: This company that provides banking services and products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 14% over the last 60 days.
Bancolombia has a PEG ratio of 0.32 compared with 0.85 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
The Chemours Company CC: This global provider of performance chemicals carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.7% over the last 60 days.
Chemours has a PEG ratio of 0.44 compared with 0.93 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Avis Budget Group, Inc. CAR: This car and truck rental company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 73.7% over the last 60 days.
Avis has a PEG ratio of 0.21 compared with 1.27 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
