Best Growth Stocks to Buy for June 29th

Bancolombia S.A. CIB: This company that provides banking services and products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 14% over the last 60 days.

Bancolombia has a PEG ratio of 0.32 compared with 0.85 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

The Chemours Company CC: This global provider of performance chemicals carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.7% over the last 60 days.

Chemours has a PEG ratio of 0.44 compared with 0.93 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. CAR: This car and truck rental company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 73.7% over the last 60 days.

Avis has a PEG ratio of 0.21 compared with 1.27 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

